Spurs flop says he has no agreement to leave side
18 August at 14:00Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko says that he has no agreement with another club to depart to North London side this summer, despite Marseille reportedly keen on the 27-year-old
The Frenchman joined Spurs last year for £30m from Newcastle United but has failed to make an impact on the side.
Turkish outfit Trabzonspor was linked to Sissoko and even made their interest known formally, but the former Toulouse man took to social media to state that he was planning to remain with the Lilywhites.
Est-ce que toutes les mouches qui volent sont des informations ? Aucun accord avec aucun club alors keep cool. #transfert #presse #turquie pic.twitter.com/oOegwUngLp— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) August 17, 2017
