Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will have been encouraged by what he saw on Tuesday nights as Atletico Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the first-leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter at the Bayer Arena.



According to The Mirror, the reason for this was the angry reaction of strikerwhen he was substituted by Atleti boss Diego Simeone with just 17 minutes of the game remaining. The journal reported over the weekend that the 29-year-old Frenchman could be surplus to requirement s in the Spanish capital despite only joining the club last summer from Sevilla in a deal worth £35 million.

It’s also believed that Pochettino wants competition for England frontman Harry Kane and Gameiro is now a primary target to provide that threat. Despite scoring a five minute hattrick after coming on as a substitute last weekend against Sporting Gijon, and grabbing his side’s third goal in Germany last night, Gameiro has struggled since his summer arrival. After the game, he admitted to reporters that; “Yes, I was angry because you want to play the whole match when you're playing well."