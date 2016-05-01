Spurs given transfer hope as Real Madrid star laughs off Barcelona links

Real Madrid star Isco has been heavily linked with a move out of the Bernabeu in the summer. The Spaniard has only 14 months left in his contract with the Merengues and has informed his club that he won’t be considering contract extension offers before the end of the season.



A host of top European clubs are said to be interested in welcoming the player’s services including Juventus, Tottenham and Barcelona.



The Spain International, however, has released an interview with Spanish broadcasters after the final whistle of 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Spain and Israel.



​Asked on whether he would consider a summer move to Barcelona, Isco replied: “Footballers are used to transfer rumours but sometimes media just make things up”.

Isco is not a regular starter at Real Madrid and although the Merengues are not willing to sell him, Isco could leave the club in the summer if Zinedine Zidane won’t play him more regularly especially in big games.

