Manchester United have reportedly knocked back an approach made by Tottenham Hotspur for French attacker, according to RMC Sport via thefaithfulmufc.The 21-year-old, who made the move from French side Monaco, struggled to find a consistant first team spot at Man United last season.Despite this, Red Devils boss Jose Mournho still considers Martial a key part of the squad and hopes he will remain at Old Trafford for the considerable future.Now reports are suggesting that Premier League runners-up Spurs did launch a bid for the highly-rated player.But this bid has been knocked by the reining Europa League winners.Martial has been a key player in Man United’s pre-season matches, even providing a wonderful assist against La Liga giants Real Madrid.Mourinho has always stressed that Martial is a fundamental cog of the Man United wheel, even going so far to say that he is just as important as the likes of Romelu Lukuku and Marcus Rashford.Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_Talbot