Spurs have approach knocked back from Man United attacker
13 August at 15:50Manchester United have reportedly knocked back an approach made by Tottenham Hotspur for French attacker Anthony Martial, according to RMC Sport via thefaithfulmufc.
The 21-year-old, who made the move from French side Monaco, struggled to find a consistant first team spot at Man United last season.
Despite this, Red Devils boss Jose Mournho still considers Martial a key part of the squad and hopes he will remain at Old Trafford for the considerable future.
Now reports are suggesting that Premier League runners-up Spurs did launch a bid for the highly-rated player.
But this bid has been knocked by the reining Europa League winners.
Martial has been a key player in Man United’s pre-season matches, even providing a wonderful assist against La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Mourinho has always stressed that Martial is a fundamental cog of the Man United wheel, even going so far to say that he is just as important as the likes of Romelu Lukuku and Marcus Rashford.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments