#THFC shock Llorente offer accepted #SwansFC - Chelsea close for weeks but no bid accepted. #CFC set to counter, outcome too close to call — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 31, 2017

There could be another twist in the tale surrounding the future of Spanish strikerafter reports this morning claim that Swansea City have accepted a bid from Spurs for the 32-year-old.BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein has tweeted that the North London side have nipped in to try to snatch the player away from capital rivals Chelsea who looked odds-on to get their man. This does not mean that the champions are out of the race however with Ornstein suggesting that a counter bid from Stamford Bridge is imminent.