Spurs, here is what Pochettino had to say about Alderweireld and Juve
10 February at 20:37Tottenham beat Arsenal today by a 1-0 score line as Harry Kane scored the lone goal of the game. The English striker has been on fire as he is the top European scorer in 2017-18 (to date). After the game, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the English press (via HITC), here is what he had to say on the game as well as their up coming game against Juventus in the UEFA Champions league:
" Formation? I don't have to explain my decisions, why would I do that. I don't understand your question. I have to choose 11 players and that's what I do every week. My ultimate goal is to put out the best possible starting formation. I won't have to explain why Alderweireld plays or not. The same goes for Rose, Llorente, Vorm, Winks and others. That's how it is. Juve? They are a great squad and we will have to be ready for this game".
Tottenham will be facing off against Juve in the Champions league as Pochettino might've decided to rest a few of his players ahead of this game.
