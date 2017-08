Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to battle with London rivals West Ham for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. According to the Mirror, the Hammers made a sizable loan bid for the Spaniard after their deal with Sporting Lisbon holding-midfielder fell through. But now they face stiff competition by the way of Spurs, who are keen on bringing the player to North London.Gomes signed to Barcelona from Valencia for £29.2m last summer but despite only being with the Catalan side a year, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring the 24-year-old in.Barca are after a large sum for his services, even if it is just a loan deal, and they are willing to let him leave this transfer deadline day.Spurs have not been active on the transfer market this summer, but a loan signing would help bolster their midfield, adding options for Argentine boss Pochettino.Follow: @Jac_Talbot