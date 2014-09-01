Spurs in battle with West Ham for Barcelona midfielder
31 August at 11:50Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to battle with London rivals West Ham for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.
According to the Mirror, the Hammers made a sizable loan bid for the Spaniard after their deal with Sporting Lisbon holding-midfielder fell through. But now they face stiff competition by the way of Spurs, who are keen on bringing the player to North London.
Gomes signed to Barcelona from Valencia for £29.2m last summer but despite only being with the Catalan side a year, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring the 24-year-old in.
Barca are after a large sum for his services, even if it is just a loan deal, and they are willing to let him leave this transfer deadline day.
Spurs have not been active on the transfer market this summer, but a loan signing would help bolster their midfield, adding options for Argentine boss Pochettino.
