Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo (via TransferMarketWeb) claims that Spurs have emerged as one of the front-runners to sign Barcelona wide-manThe 23-year-old has a current deal at the Camp Nou until 2020 and is also reportedly being chased by Serie A side Napoli.

New boss Ernesto Valverde has indicated that the player is free to leave the club if the release clause is met and his opposite number at Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino, is a huge admirer of the Spanish international.



The Premier League side are yet to make any new signings this summer and with two weeks of the transfer window remaining, fans are wondering when they will see any new faces at their temporary Wembley home this season.



Having also been linked with Colombian stopper Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, Pochettino is not panicking about the lack of activity despite reports that chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to loosen the purse strings.