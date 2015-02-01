Dani Alves. The 34-year-old former Barcelona man is believed to be the player that boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in to replace Kyle Walker who is expected to depart North London this summer.

According to reports at Yahoo Sport , Spurs have entered into discussions with Juventus full-back. The 34-year-old former Barcelona man is believed to be the player that boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in to replace Kyle Walker who is expected to depart North London this summer.

Any such move would go against the club’s policy of bringing in young players but the Argentine tactician is understood to want to bring in an experienced campaigner to help in their quest to progress to the latter stages of the Champions League.



In Alves, they would have a player who can boast six La Liga titles, three Champions League crowns and a UEFA Cup and if they can persuade him to leave Juventus after he takes part in yet another Champions League Final in Cardiff next month, Pochettino knows he will have a player who could bring invaluable experience to his young squad.



Alves was on target last night as Juventus claimed their third consecutive Italian Cup triumph against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. His side will be crowned Serie A champions on Sunday if they beat Crotone at the J Stadium.