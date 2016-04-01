Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a summer bid for Andre Gray,

The Burnley striker has netted eight goals this season, and was mentioned as a summer target recently, when Coach Mauricio Pochettino was set to meet with owner Daniel Levy.

Pochettino was concerned about Spurs’ comparatively low spending, and

The 25-year-old would be somewhat of a compromise solution, seeing as he isn’t the most expensive player, and could be replacing Vincent Janssen anyway, the Dutchman failing to impress in North London so far.

He has scored nine times so far this season, and only has one year left on his deal, being signed two years ago by the Clarets from Burnely for £ 9 million. The Lancashire side was rewarded with a promotion campaign, in which Gray’s 23 goals played a key role.