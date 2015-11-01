Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Douglas Costa,

Reports indicate that the North London side and Premier League pretenders would have to splurge something like £30 million for the talented Brazilian, who would become their joint-highest signing ever.

Roberto Soldado cost them around that sum (£26m) base, while Erik Lamela joined from Roma for £25.7m excluding bonuses.

Tottenham are set to get rid over midfielders who are seen as surplus to requirements, like Georges-Kevin N’Koudou and Moussa Sissoko.

Costa, a talented winger and attacking midfielder, has already scored 12 goals for the Bavarians in two seasons in all competitions, adding an incredible 18 assists.

initially broke the story a few days ago. The 26-year-old former Shakhtar player isn’t enjoying his second season in Germany, stuck behind Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben in the pecking order on the wings. He’s made only seventeen starts this season.