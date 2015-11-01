Joao Carvalho. The Benfica player turns 20 next week and the journal writes that the North London club had scouts at the recent game between the Lisbon giants and Vitoria Setubal to see the player in action.

The London Evening Standard claims that Spurs have become the latest Premier League club to show interest in highly-rated Portuguese midfielder. The Benfica player turns 20 next week and the journal writes that the North London club had scouts at the recent game between the Lisbon giants and Vitoria Setubal to see the player in action.

Despite only making four appearances this season, the attacking midfield is considered as one of the country’s hottest prospects and whilst it’s debatable whether it’s time for him to make the move to a top-flight Premier League side, Spurs are understood to want to make their move whilst they can still get the youngster for a competitive price.



Boss Mauricio Pochettino is anxious to get more strength in depth in his squad and will sit down with chairman Daniel Levy next week to discuss their summer transfer strategy. Young players like Carvalho fit the club’s profile perfectly as they look to be able to compete both domestically and in Europe.