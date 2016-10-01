Spurs join race to sign Man Utd and Napoli target

According to French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign wantaway Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura during this month’s transfer window.



The 25-year-old is destined to leave the Ligue 1 leaders, having been reduced to very little playing time since the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé last summer.



Napoli also remain interested in securing the Brazilian’s services, having been rejected by Bologna’s Simone Verdi earlier this week. The Parisians are said to be asking for a €3 million loan fee with an obligation to buy for a further €28 million included in any potential deal.



Should the former São Paulo man join Mauricio Pochettino’s side, he would be free to play against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League last 16 because he has not featured in Europe’s premier club competition so far this season. Napoli have been warned: if they want Lucas, they must act quickly or he could also slip through their fingers.



(L'Équipe)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)