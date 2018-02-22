Tottenham-Juventus: Chiellini ranks Kane among world’s best strikers
06 March at 13:00During an interview with Il Giornale, Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini was full of praise for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and discussed whether he can envisage leaving Juventus. Here is what he had to say:
“Astori? The pain is too great, I prefer to remain silent. How highly do I rate Kane? We are talking about a player who is among the best three or four strikers in the world.
“We must play like Juventus tomorrow. If we play the way we can, we will win. That said, Tottenham are an excellent attacking team and will cause us problems. They hold a slight advantage, having scored two away goals. The game is open and they know this as well. We are better prepared, because we know them much better now.
“Renewal? It won’t be a problem, but let’s concentrate on matters on the pitch first. Juventino for life? After another two years, there won’t be much time left for other experiences. I’ll be 34 years old in August. I am not as quick as I was ten years ago, but I have matured a lot of course. The more experience you gain, the easier it becomes to pace yourself. I’ve found a good balance, but the whole team works hard to help each individual.”
(Il Giornale)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
