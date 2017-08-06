Spurs & Juve transfer blow as Inter close to signing €30m starlet
06 August at 11:20Inter are close to signing Sampdoria star Patrik Schick, according to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport.
The Italian paper claims the nerazzurri have already reached an agreement with both Sampdoria and the player’s entourage and that documents have already been filled and only need to be signed.
The player wanted to join Juventus but the Old Lady prefers to sign Keita at the moment and is set to drop the interest in the U 21 Czech Republic International.
Schick had failed Juventus medical this past June and the Serie A champions wanted to change the terms of the agreement with Sampdoria.
Juve had agreed to sign Schick for € 30 million but after his failed medical they asked Sampdoria to sell the player on loan with option to buy. Samp, however, are only interested in a permanent sale and Inter have now matched the blucerchiati’s demands.
The nerazzurri have an agreement with both Sampdoria and the player’s entourage and if medical of Schick will be successful, Inter will complete his signing.
The 21-year-old will undergo new medical tests next week. Inter’s signing of Schick come as a huge blow for both Juve and Tottenham given that Spurs had also been scouting the talented striker several times last season.
