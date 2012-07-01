Spurs: Kane injured against Juventus, Lucas Moura set for first start

Harry Kane is a doubt for Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Rochdale on Sunday but Lucas Moura is expected to make his full debut.



Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said Kane would be assessed after twisting his ankle in Tuesday's Champions League draw at Juventus. Pochettino indicated that Fernando Llorente could return and said Moura, a late substitute at Juve, was in line for his first start.



"He twisted his ankle, he received some knocks," Pochettino said of Kane. "We need to assess [on Saturday] if he's fit. Maybe he has the possibility to start.”



"If he's not 100 percent and there's not the possibility to play 90 minutes, then maybe he'll be on the bench. Or if we see that he's not capable of half an hour or 20 minutes, then he'll stay here."



On Moura, a £24.5 million January signing from Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino added: "We're thinking of giving him the possibility to start. It's in our head.”



Llorente has been missing from the squad since the fourth-round replay win over Newport County, having scored just twice in 25 appearances.



Pochettino said: "Of course it's one of the possibilities to start with Fernando and if he's going to play, it's another possibility to show his quality and of course have more luck than in his last game."