According to reports in this morning’s Sunday Mirror, Manchester United wingerwill sit down with club officials to discuss a potential new deal at Old Trafford with Spurs monitoring the situation with interest.

The 24-year-old is yet to agree on an extension to his current contract and is believed to want to be able to increase his earning power at Old Trafford to around £100,000-a-week. The England international is also understood to be looking for a five-year agreement whereas the club are only prepared to offer four.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pocettino is a huge admirer of the player and is interested in adding him to his squad of young top-class English talent alongside the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Eric Dier. The Argentine coach is also prepared to offer Lingard regular first-team action in north London, something that he has failed to command under Jose Mourinho.