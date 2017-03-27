Erik Lamela to the San Siro this summer.

Inter are set to propose a dramatic swap deal with Spurs to try to bring Argentine midfielderto the San Siro this summer. Corriere dello Sport claims that the Nerazzurri are interested in the 25-year-old, whose contract at White Hart Lane expires in the summer of 2018.

Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is believed to be ready to propose a swap deal with the north London side which would see Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic head in the opposite direction.



Lamela has been out of action since October with a hip injury and has been at odds with the Premier League side as to how best to treat the injury. He travelled to Rome in January to link up with his former club AS Roma to try to see if their medical team could address the problem after growing more frustrated with Spurs.



Having paid the Giallorossi €30 million for his services back in 2013, it’s now understood that he could depart for around €10 million. Inter want to try to tempt Spurs by offering a straight swap with Brozovic; the 24-year-old is also being tracked by Manchester United and Monaco and his current market value is understood to be close to €40 million.