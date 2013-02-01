Spurs have told Barcelona to forget about signing Danish international Christian Eriksen this summer. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants as their pursuit of Coutinho continues to stall. The Premier League side however, have told the Blaugrana that their star midfielder is not for sale after chairman Daniel Levy declared that there will be no more exits from North London in this window.



Pape Diop.

Spurs fans however, remain concerned over the lack of activity bringing players into the club with last season’s runners-up yet to make a new signing this summer. That could soon be changing with the news in today's Daily Mirror that boss Mauricio Pochettino has his eyes firmly fixed on young Celta Vigo midfielder

The 20-year-old Senegalese star has a £25M buy-out clause in his current deal in Spain and Spurs are looking to activate that and bring him to the Premier League. There could be another new arrival at the club in defence too, after Friday’s reports that Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez is closing in on a £35M switch to England.