Criticised for their lack of activity on the transfer market, Spurs could be set for a late rally with reports linking the Premier League to two new reinforcements. The North London side are the only top-flight club not to have brought in any new faces so far and having collected £52M from the sale of Kyle Walker, The Mirror claims that the player who is now on coach Mauricio Pochettino’s radar is Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone.



If the surname sounds familiar he is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego and last season the 22-year-old netted 12 times in 35 Serie A appearances for the port side. Having already been tracked by Crystal Palace, Torino and Fiorentina, last season’s Premier League runners-up are understood to be ready to make their move.

