Spurs leave Janssen, Lamela out of UCL squad
04 September at 16:10Tottenham have left both Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela out of their Champions League squad, according to reports.
Drawn in a tough group with APOEL Nicosia, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, the North London side is dropping a huge hint about these two players’ future.
Janssen has struggled enormously since joining the North London side, starting only seven Premier League games and scoring twice in the league.
While promising youngster Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks are in the squad, Janssen isn’t, having gradually faded out of Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.
Erik Lamela has, on the other hand, been inactive since October, when he picked up a serious hip injury.
Lamela has plenty of admirers back in Serie A, his former stomping grounds when he was a Roma player. Inter and Juventus have been linked to him, among others.
Here's a biggie. I understand Erik Lamela & Vincent Janssen have both been left out of Poch's Champions League squad https://t.co/ZRj47DiJTi— Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 4, 2017
