Tottenham have left both Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela out of their Champions League squad, according to reports.

Drawn in a tough group with APOEL Nicosia, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, the North London side is dropping a huge hint about these two players’ future.

​Janssen has struggled enormously since joining the North London side, starting only seven Premier League games and scoring twice in the league.

While promising youngster Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks are in the squad, Janssen isn’t, having gradually faded out of Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

​Erik Lamela has, on the other hand, been inactive since October, when he picked up a serious hip injury.

​Lamela has plenty of admirers back in Serie A, his former stomping grounds when he was a Roma player. Inter and Juventus have been linked to him, among others.