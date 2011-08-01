Spurs legend gives Dele Alli some advice

Former Tottenham Hotspur player David Ginola has offered current Spurs star Dele Alli some advice in an interview with Alan Brazil Sport Breakfast on TalkSport.



The French former winger argued that although the youngster is very talented he needs to deliver more consistently stating that: "We know Tottenham can defend and in the midfield can create so many things as well. On the other hand they mixture attitudes going forward upfront. They've got Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen who's got good vision and he can score goals. Dele Alli, well, we know how capable he is, he's a very talented player, but he needs to be more consistent. The Premier League is a long season, you need to be consistent and he needs to be more in charge of the game."



The frenchman signed for Tottenham in the summer of 1997 for a reported transfer fee of £2,5 million and spent 3 seasons at White Hart Lane playing an integral role in the 1999 League Cup winning squad that defeated Leicester City at Wembley by 1-0.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)