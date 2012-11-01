Spurs legend to attempt comeback in England

Robbie Keane has been strongly linked with a sensational move back from India to join Wolves for the rest of the season.



But Championship leaders Wolves want to bring the Dubliner back to help them over the line in their promotion bid – and it has been claimed that Keane can secure an early release from his short-term contract to make it happen.



Keane moved to Wolves from Crumlin as a teenager and made his senior debut for the club in 1997, spending two seasons in their first team before joining Coventry.



The Molineux club are currently 12 points clear at the top of the second tier and their Portuguese boss Nuno Espirito Santo has earmarked Ireland’s all-time record goalscorer as an option to bolster their dressing-room for the run-in.



The local reports in Wolverhampton say that Nuno tried to make a move for Keane in August but his Indian deal with ATK Kolka was already agreed upon.



It is believed that the Tallaght man turned down other options in England before agreeing the ATK deal. But an emotional return to Wolves could be too tempting to turn down.