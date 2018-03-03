In what may come as a surprise, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has decided not to rest any starters against Huddersfield ahead of his club’s clash with Juventus in the Champions League.Led by Harry Kane and backstopped by Hugo Lloris, the Spurs will feature a full compliment of players for their Premier League clash.It may come as a surprise considering they’re only days from taking on Juventus in the second leg of their European clash. The first leg, in Torino, ended 2-2, and many expected the Argentine manager to have all eyes on leg two.