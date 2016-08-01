Demarai Gray. The journal claims that the 20-year-old has become increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at The King Power Stadium and despite still having three years still left to run on his current deal, may look to instigate a move away this summer.

Reports in the Daily Mail state that there could be a three-way Premier League tussle to try to land Leicester City winger. The journal claims that the 20-year-old has become increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at The King Power Stadium and despite still having three years still left to run on his current deal, may look to instigate a move away this summer.

The England Under-21 man is understood to have a release clause of £22M written in to that deal when he joined Leicester from Birmingham in January 2016 and the journal claims that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all ready to meet that clause to prize him away from the outgoing Premier League champions.



Under new boss Craig Shakespeare, Gray has been reduced to being a bit part player but the coach is believed to have assured him that he figures highly in his plans next season if as expected, Riyad Mahrez leaves the club.