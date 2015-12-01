Spurs set to make a move for Bundesliga star

Spurs has become the latest club to be linked with a move for Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita. The 22-year-old Ghana international is having a breath taking season in the Bundesliga sparking interest right around Europe.



His club have turned into the surprise package of the season in Germany and Keita’s six goals and eight assists have contributed hugely to this. The player had a scare recently when he collapsed in the dressing-room after a match against Wolfsburg but he returned to action with dramatic effect last weekend grabbing a brace for his club.



Having joined Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer in a four-year deal, his current employers are looking to extend his stay but are also aware of the intense interest from other clubs. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer and has had his scouting team monitoring the player’s progress

