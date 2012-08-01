Thomas Lemar.

According to reports in France, Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their quest to sign highly-rated Monaco winger L’Equipe claim that the North London club have already met the players representatives to sound out the possibility of moving to the Premier League.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear to club bosses that he wants to spend the proportion of his transfer budget on an attacking player who has been one of the stars in Monaco’s Ligue 1 triumph this year.



Spurs have seen the player up close and personal after the two sides were paired together in the group stages of this season’s Champions League and reports suggest Pochettino immediately alerted the club’s power brokers of his desire to bring the player to the club this summer.



The French international has scored 14 goals in 55 matches in all competitions and has assisted on 17 occasions. He has also netted twice in Monaco’s Champions League campaign which ended at the semi-final stage.