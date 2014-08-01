Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to add to his squad of exciting young English talent by making a move for Leicester City winger Demarai Gray. The 21-year-old has featured in all three of The Foxes opening Premier League fixtures but has only managed to total 32 minutes of playing time.





Now the youngster is believed to have told the 2016 Premier League champions to either play him more regularly or sell him aware that Spurs are waiting in the wings. According to The Mirror, the player has been the subject of a £30M offer from Bournemouth but is believed to prefer a switch to North London rather than the south-coast.

Another reason for wanting to make a summer departure is that he is only earning around £25,000-a-week at The King Power Stadium with the club’s top stars such as Jamie Vardy receiving £100,000. A move away would see his earning potential increase dramatically and Gray could be in for an anxious 24 hours before the window closes on Thursday evening.