Spurs, Man City target ensures Real Madrid fans he won’t leave
22 May at 17:10Real Madrid starlet Isco has been rumoured to be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer and many top European clubs are being linked with welcoming the services of the talented Spaniard. Tottenham, Manchester City and Juventus were rumoured to be interested in signing the former Malaga man who, however, has revealed that he’s not planning to leave the Merengues in the summer.
"Don't worry Madrid fans, I'm staying," Isco told Marca.
"I'm incredibly happy for winning my first LaLiga at home, but we must keep our foot on the accelerator because the most important match of the season is upon us."
"Playing would be a dream come true, but what truly matters is the team, we have all fought really hard to reach the final. I'm sure Zidane will pick the correct line-up."
According to reports in Spain, Isco will sign a new € 8 million-a-year deal at the end of the season given that his contract with the LaLiga giants expires in June 2018.
Go to comments