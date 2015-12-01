Tottenham Hotspurs are currently playing at the Wembley stadium against Juventus as they are leading by a 2-0 score line. Even if they have been playing well, there is some potential bad news for the Spurs: right-back Kieran Trippier picked up an injury. It doesn't lookg good as he was substituted by Kyle Walker-Peters. He was then spotted on the sideline with crutches which is normally a pretty bad sign.







Trippier initially picked up a knock in the 4th minute off play after a challenge by Chelsea target Alex Sandro. He was able to continue for a while but when Alex Sandro challenged him again in the 37th minute of play, he had to be substituted off. It now remains to be seen how long he will be out but the Spurs might have to get back on the transfer market to find an alternative.







As Tottenham sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City, Mauricio Pochettino was already looking for a new right-back to add to his roster. With Trippier's injury, Tottenham will now have to try and speed things up. Other than Ricardo Pereira, Pochettino's club have also showed interest in PSG right-back Serge Aurier, this according to Le Parisien (via 90min).