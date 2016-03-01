Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to strengthen his back-line ahead of next season by making a summer move for Hull City centre-half Harry Maguire. The 24-year-old has had an impressive season for The Tigers despite their battle for Premier League survival.



The Sun exclusively writes that the North London side, whose remaining chances of lifting the league title evaporated on Friday night after they lost 1-0 to West Ham, have targeted the player to serve as competition for places in the squad next term.

If Pochettino can convince Maguire that he can break into the starting XI, the journal suggests he will make a move quickly with newly promoted Newcastle United also planning a summer swoop for the Sheffield born star.



Maguire was nurtured in the youth ranks at Sheffield United and spent three seasons in the first-team at Bramall Lane before making the switch to his current employers.