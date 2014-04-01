Spurs nab former Juve star under Chelsea's nose
31 August at 14:40According to various reports, including BBC Sport, Tottenham Hotspurs have agreed a deal with Swansea for the signing of forward Fernando Llorente, right under the nose of Chelsea.
Blues manager Antonio Conte had been keen on signing the veteran striker as Diego Costa is currently holding out on a transfer back to his former side Atletico Madrid.
Many outlets thought a deal was basically wrapped up between Chelsea and Swansea, in a move that would see the striker link-up with his former boss Conte, who was very impressed with the 15 goals in 28 starts Llorente had for Swansea last season.
But now it looks as though Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has come in with a move for the towering player, as he looks to bolster his attacking options, with last season’s striker signing Vincent Janssen underperforming for the Lilywhites in his year so far with them.
