PSG and Tottenham are close to an

L’Equipe reveal that Aurier is very close to moving to the North London side.

The full-back, who is also liked by Inter and Manchester United, is seen as a promising attacking full-back, and has been linked to Spurs for a while.

Spurs lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City for over £50 million this summer, and have drawn criticism for not signing enough top-tier talent.

The French paper claims that the PSG outcast is set to be the subject of a deal worth more than €25 million.

There’s a problem with the 24-year-old Ivorian international, who is still not allowed to enter the United Kingdom because of a conviction for assaulting a policeman.

The full-back is also afraid of being boxed out from Dani Alves, who just joined from Juventus, having snubbed Manchester City. That flank is also the preserve of Thomas Meunier, who has looked impressive going forwards.