Criticised for having not made a move in the transfer market so far, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to be closing in on highly-rated Colombian defenderLatest reports suggest that the Argentine tactician has told club chiefs to deliver the 21-year-old to North London this summer to boost his back-line and according to The Sun , that’s just what chairman Daniel Levy will do by submitting a £35M offer.

Sanchez was voted the Dutch club’s player of the year last season and his outstanding form has also caught the eye of Barcelona. The player himself recently stated that it was a “huge compliment [to be linked with Barcelona],” but it now seems as though his future could lie in the Premier League with last season’s runners-up.



Spurs have already parted company with Kyle Walker, Federico Fazio and Clinton N’Jie and fans are desperate to see some new faces coming into the club as they prepare an assault on two fronts this term.