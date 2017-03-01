Mauricio Pochettino is set to meet chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the clubs summer transfer strategy and according to

Spurs bossis set to meet chairman Daniel Levy to discuss the clubs summer transfer strategy and according to The Telegraph, his boss may not like what he hears.

The journal claims that the Argentine tactician will try to convince the patron that he needs to bring in more top-quality players if the North London club are to compete both domestically, and in Europe.



Spurs have only spent £70 million on new recruits since the summer which when compared to clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, is less than half of the outlay. Pochettino is reportedly concerned that other clubs in the higher echelons of the Premier League are leaving Spurs behind when it comes to investing in new players and that the club’s lack of strength in depth has been demonstrated this season with injuries to vital players at key times in the campaign.



Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and Burnley striker Andre Gray are all believed to be on the club’s wish-list this summer.