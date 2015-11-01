Prior to seeing his side dismantle Watford in the lunchtime Premier League fixture today, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told reporters that he does not intend to sell any of his current playing squad in the January transfer window.





The Argentine tactician declared that; “I’m not expecting any of my players to be sold this month, it would not make any sense”. The North London club played some of their best football of the season so far at Vicarage Road to destroy a Watford side that simply had no answer to their firepower. Just last week, Pochettino explained that he agreed with recent press reports that stated that his star midfielder Dele Alli was worth £50 million and the 20-year-old’s performance today did little to dispute those claims.

After the disappointment of exiting the Champions League at the group stage, Pochettino’s side are in great form domestically as they look forward to Wednesday’s titanic tussle with Chelsea at White Hart Lane.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler