Spurs prepare new contract for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich managerial target
03 April at 15:10According to the latest reports from The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are desperate not to lose manager Mauricio Pochettino before the start of next season.
Indeed, chairman Daniel Levy is preparing to offer the Argentine tactician a new and improved long-term deal worth around €10 million per year in a bid to ward off interest from some of Europe’s most wealthy and prestigious clubs.
The likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been mentioned as possible destinations for the former Espanyol and Southampton boss, who is regarded as one of the most innovative tactical minds on the continent.
His trademark 4-2-3-1 formation, spearheaded by the imperious Harry Kane, has given his players the platform from which to win more Premier League points than any other side over the course of the past two campaigns.
Hence, despite the fact he is trophy less since arriving at White Hart Lane back in 2014, he remains a wanted man as we head towards the end of what has been another impressive season for Spurs.
(The Telegraph)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
