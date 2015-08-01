Ross Barkley and concentrate on bringing a former player back to the club this summer.

According to Starsport , Spurs are ready to drop their interest in England internationaland concentrate on bringing a former player back to the club this summer.

The journal understands that boss Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to spend £50M (which is what The Toffees are believed to be asking) on Barkley and has now switched his attention to Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson. The 27-year-old left White Hart Lane in the summer of 2014 just after the appointment of the Argentine tactician and having not been consulted about the sale, Pochettino is believed to have told club bosses that it was a big mistake.



His chairman, Daniel Levy, is reported to be ready to back his coach in a £25M bid to bring the Icelandic international back to the club. Sigurdsson has been one of the stand-out players for the Welsh side this season in their successful battle to beat the drop and with Everton themselves being keen on the player, we could be in store for a huge battle over the summer between the two clubs.