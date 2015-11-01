It appears that Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City have joined the race for Torino star Andrea Belotti.

Tuttosport write (

Linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea of late, the Granata man has been watched by scouts have been linked with PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, both Manchester sides and Tottenham Hotspur.

Even Liverpool have been linked with the man for whom Arsenal made a £56 million bid recently, one that was turned down by Torino.

A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport last week had Real Madrid being ready to pick up the €100 million buy-out clause that Torino president Urbano Cairo had slapped on Belotti, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, in only 23 games.

@EdoDalmonte