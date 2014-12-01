Maximilian Philipp as a possible summer target. The 23-year-old has been in great form this season netting nine times in 24 appearances. His versatility at being able to operate as either a second striker or winger is the reason that boss Mauricio Pochettino would like to bring him to the Premier League.

According to German outlet Kicker Spurs have identified Freiburg strikeras a possible summer target. The 23-year-old has been in great form this season netting nine times in 24 appearances. His versatility at being able to operate as either a second striker or winger is the reason that boss Mauricio Pochettino would like to bring him to the Premier League.

There is a problem however; and that is the fact that latest reports suggest that the player has already agreed to join Red Bull Leipzig next season. What Spurs will have in their favour is the fact that despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the club may miss out as rules state that two clubs owned by the same company are not both allowed to compete in the competition.



Red Bull’s other club are Salzburg and because they actually won their respective championship in Austria, they would more than likely be the ones chosen to go into Europe’s premier club tournament. With Spurs safely into the group stages of next season’s competition, Philipp may be tempted to do a dramatic U-turn and head to the Premier League.