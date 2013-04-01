Douglas Costa. The 26-year-old is unsettled in Germany and has not been an automatic choice under new boss Carlo Ancelotti making just 17 starts this season.

Reports from The Mirror state that Spurs are ready to make a £30M summer move for Bayern Munich’s Brazilian winger. The 26-year-old is unsettled in Germany and has not been an automatic choice under new boss Carlo Ancelotti making just 17 starts this season.

The Premier League side are ready to offload Moussa Sissoko at the end of the season with the player having failed to impress coach Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine tactician believes Costa could be the right man to replace him.



The Brazilian has a current contract in Bavaria until 2020 and the journal suggests the transfer fee would be somewhere in the region of £25m-£30m. The player has had numerous run-ins with some of Bayern’s power brokers especially President Uli Hoeness who accused him of making “desperate attempts” to get an improved deal at the club.



Costa responded to these claims by stating that; “I am still under contract with FC Bayern until 2020, I have three more years. Of course, football is a business, Bayern simply has to accept a bid and the others pay what they have to pay.”