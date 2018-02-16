After Tuesday night’s pulsating comeback against Juventus in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to reward coach Mauricio Pochettino with a new deal at the club.





Italian sports journal Tuttosport claims that Chairman Daniel Levy, wants the 46-year-old to sign an extension to his current deal which would see his salary rise from€6.5M-a-season to €8M.

The reason behind this also seems to be the reports coming out of Spain which suggest that the Argentine tactician is top of the list to potentially replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.



Pochettino has made no secret of the fact that he is happy in North London and repeated after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw in Turin that he wants to continue building the Premier League squad into one of Europe’s biggest clubs.



Despite these comments, an opportunity to coach arguably the biggest club in world football, could still be an opportunity too good to turn down and Levy and Spurs fans may be in for an anxious summer should Real come calling.