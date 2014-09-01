The Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper and England Under-18 sensation is seen by Jose Mourinho as a potential future No.1 at Old Trafford. Everton are also known to be interested in the shotstopper.

According to the Sun, the Trotters are expecting to sell for the best offer.

He recently made two starts for England’s Under-18 side, though he is yet to have played a game for Bolton’s A team.

Speaking in January about playing for England, the youngster (who used to be a striker) showed that he’s got a head on his shoulders:

"I just work hard in training and thankfully it’s paid off,”

"To keep a clean sheet for my country too, there’s not much more you can ask for."