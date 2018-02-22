An unexpected club has joined the race for Bryan Cristante:

The former Benfica loanee has managed eight Serie A goals this season, and has added three more in Europa League action, helping Atalanta look very impressive for a second season running.

Recent reports indicated that both Roma and Juventus were interested, though the former were being linked to an offer in the region of €35 million for the attacking midfielder.

Cristante has been tailed by a number of clubs ever since shining in his breakout season, and is still only 23- making him an excellent investment for the future.

The Giallorossi have already sent mediators to speak to the Bergamasque side, though the two sides are still in discussion. They certainly aren’t in slam dunk circumstances.

According to the Telegraph, the North London side - which has made a number of clever deals in recent years involving relatively unheralded players - also wants the former Milan prodigy, who has gone onto star at Atalanta.