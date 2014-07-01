Patrik Schick.

Not everyone connected with Tottenham Hotspur was at White Hart Lane on Sunday to join in the celebrations as the club played their last ever game at the famous old stadium. According to TuttoMercatoWeb (via The Sun) , a scouting team from North London was at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa to watch Sampdoria play out a meaningless end of season draw with Chievo Verona and the reason they were there, was Samp’s 21-year-old striking sensation

The Czech Republic frontman has been one of the finds of the season in Serie A and despite his current club being desperate to keep hold of him for at least another season, the portal claims that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking for an alternative to Harry Kane and Schick is believed to have a profile that pleases the Argentine tactician.



His current deal at the club is set to expire in 2020 and President Massimo Ferrero, is desperate to insert a new release clause into that deal but discussions with the player’s agent are yet to begin.