The Daily Mail writes that Spurs’ chief scout Steve Hitchen was at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday evening to observe Borussia Dortmund’s attacking midfielder. The 18-year-old USA international has had a great season in the Bundesliga and came on as a second-half substitute as his side went down 3-2 to Monaco in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg.

The youngster’s versatility has prompted Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino to take a closer look with a view to making a possible move for the player in the summer. Pulisic is adept at playing as an attacking midfielder or as a right wing-back which is the position he took up on Wednesday when he came on to the field.



The man from Pennsylvania arrived in Dortmund in 2015 and has now played over 30 times for Thomas Tuchel’s side. He’s also represented his country on 13 occasions since former coach Jurgen Klopp gave him his debut in March 2016.