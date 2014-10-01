Spurs set for England full-back exchange this summer
26 March at 13:35
According to reports in The Mirror, Spurs are set to do a summer overhaul of their defence by exchanging one England full-back for another.
The Journal claims today that Manchester City are set to launch a £50 million offer to the North London club for Danny Rose, with Spurs lining up a move for out of favour Luke Shaw at Manchester United. Pep Guardiola has made no secret of the fact that he will be making significant changes to his back-line and he sees the 26-year-old Rose as the perfect fit for his new-look team.
With Spurs in the middle of re-developing White Hart Lane and not in any desperate need for transfer funds, it’s unlikely that they could refuse such a huge offer for a player who has developed into one of his country’s finest defenders. Chairman Daniel Levy is convinced that they can bring 21-year-old Shaw in for around £20 million thus managing to pocket around £30 million of the Rose sale.
Rose recently signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with Spurs but City are understood to be ready to double his current salary, an offer too good for the man from Doncaster to turn down.
