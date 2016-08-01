According to reports from RMC Sport, Spurs are close to securing the services of highly-rated French striker Calvin Tshilumba. The 17-year-old currently plays for Laval in the second tier and only made his first-team debut in last week’s French Cup defeat to Avranches but French sports newspaper L’Equipe state that the North London want to steal a march on other suitors and tie the youngster down to a deal at White Hart Lane.



The plan is to put Tshilumba into the club’s development squad to give him time to find his feet in England. Reports from France claim that he’s set to be the new face of French football having already represented his country at both Under-16 and Under-17 levels.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is concerned at the lack of striking options he has as back-up to Harry Kane. The Argentine tactician has only two senior strikers in his first-team at present; the England striker and Vincent Janssen.