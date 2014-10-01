Dries Mertens to the Premier League. It’s also claimed that the North London side may hold the advantage over Jose Mourinho’s men due to the fact that Champions League qualification for next season is almost guaranteed.

Belgian news outlet DH has reported that Spurs are ready to try to steal a march on Manchester United to bring Napoli strikerto the Premier League. It’s also claimed that the North London side may hold the advantage over Jose Mourinho’s men due to the fact that Champions League qualification for next season is almost guaranteed.

With the Red Devils still looking likely to have to win the Europa League to ensure their return to premier European club competition, Spurs look to have secured second spot already whilst still harbouring hopes of a push for the league title.

The 29-year-old has been in outstanding form this season playing as a false nine for the Italian side and it’s understood that his current employer are prepared to match the £2.5M-a-season salary that a move to England would ensure.



Mertens is aware however, that his next move will be the final big one of his career and after his marriage ran into difficulty culminating with his partner moving out of their Naples home to move to London, the smart money is still on a summer switch for both football and personal reasons.