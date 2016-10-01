Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a fresh approach for Crystal Palace frontman Wilfried Zaha this summer.



The North London club are huge admirers of the 25-year-old winger and have already failed on two attempts to bring him to the club.





Despite the January arrival of Brazilian Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, The Mirror claims that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to pull out all the stops to finally get his man this summer.

There will be stiff competition however, with the journal also claiming that both Chelsea and Manchester City are hot on the player’s heels despite his disappointing two-year spell with Manchester United back in 2013.



Zaha, who is now an Ivory Coast international, will reportedly cost in excess of €60M and he is currently under contract at Selhurst Park until 2022.



Palace are currently fighting for their Premier League lives and Eagles fans will be hoping that all this speculation does not see a drop in form from their talisman.